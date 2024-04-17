Nitin Gadkari was addressing public during the manifesto announcement event in Nagpur ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Nitin Gadkari fiiles nomination in CM Shinde, Praful Patel & Devendra Fadnavis' presence/ X

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari says people's love is his wealth as Nagpur campaign wraps up

As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign for the Nagpur seat comes to an end, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has released his manifesto, expressing thanks for the people's support. Gadkari emphasised that the affection he receives is the outcome of his efforts and is the actual wealth he values.

"The love I have received from people is for the work I have done. On the day of Eid, I went to Mominpura to extend my wishes. I went there at 12 in the night and within 5-10 minutes, 3000 to 4000 people came... People's love is my wealth," Gadkari was quoted as saying in an ANI report.

In a veiled reference to the Congress, Gadkari highlighted an opposition opponent who is campaigning against him, stressing that he helped to keep the rival out of legal problems. Despite this, Gadkari voiced no concern about the opposition's attempts, reported ANI.

"A rival from Congress campaigning against me was about to go to jail. I saved him. Now, he is leading the campaign against me...I have no problem," the Union Minister further said per the news agency.

According to the report, during the manifesto announcement event in Nagpur ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Gadkari highlighted the city's tourism potential, particularly as a tiger conservation hub. He detailed several development plans, including improving tourist destinations such as Ambhora and guaranteeing a reliable water supply system to meet future demands.

He said, "There is a big potential in tourism. People come here for Tigers... It is a Tiger capital. And for that, we have developed Ambhora... We made a cable bridge in Ambhora... There is a light and sound show for around 400 people. There is a facility for water sports and adventure sports... We are making Ambhora very beautiful... A lot of work is being done."

Gadkari also highlighted his vision for Nagpur's growth, which includes making it pollution-free and transforming it into a green metropolis. His strategy includes promoting tourism, growing the IT industry, and prioritising environmental sustainability, the report added.

"The all-round development of Nagpur Vidarbha has been the initial resolution of my political life. I will be working on tourism, IT industry, development of MIHAN... and most importantly, to make Nagpur city free from air and noise pollution and try to make it a green city," Gadkari said.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, and the voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the state will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20.