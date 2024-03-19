Thane district has three Lok Sabha constituencies

Representation image. File pic

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: No long leave for employees on poll duty in Thane x 00:00

Thane district collector has issued an order asking employees on election duty to not proceed on long leave till the Lok Sabha election process is completed. Around 60,000 officials and staff are deployed on election duty in Thane district, as per an official release. Thane district has three Lok Sabha constituencies.



"This manpower is drawn from all government, semi-government, and Central government offices, municipal corporations, aided schools, colleges, non-aided schools and colleges, and self-aided schools and colleges, and banks," it said.



All the department heads are given strict instructions that all those people working under them should not be given long leave and it should be ensured that they do not leave the headquarters, as per the order.



Thane is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state will vote in five phases starting from April 19, and voting in Thane district will take place on May 20. Maharashtra has the second highest in the country followed by 80 in Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in another news from Thane district in connection to Lok Sabha 2024 elections, 22 booths will be managed exclusively by women personnel on polling day on May 20.

Thane collector and district election officer Ashok Shingare said the voting percentage of the district was poor at around 50 per cent (in 2019) as against the national average of 67 per cent and efforts are being made to take the turnout to 75 per cent.

Addressing a press conference here, he cited urban apathy for the low turnout in the district and said, "We have set an ambitious target of 75 per cent participation which we are trying to achieve through cooperation of voters."

As part of election preparedness, high-value bank transactions, especially withdrawals, are being monitored. Banners, posters and hoardings have been removed from various spots, said the district collector.

(With PTI inputs)