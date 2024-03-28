Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing it in the back

Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA on Thursday accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut of "stabbing" it in the back amid seat sharing talks with the MVA ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Thursday accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut of "stabbing" it in the back amid seat sharing talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), reported the PTI.

Prakash Ambedkar was in talks with the MVA, which comprises the Congress, the Nationalist Congress (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT), for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 but recently announced candidates on several seats.

In a post on social media platform X, Prakash Ambedkar said, "How many lies Sanjay (Raut) is going to spread? If our thoughts are same, then why were we not invited to the MVA meetings? Why have you been holding meetings without inviting any representative of the VBA?"

"Despite being a political ally, you have stabbed us in our back. We know what kind of discussions you had held at the silver oak (the residence of opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar), you had even proposed building a candidate against Prakash Ambedkar in Akola Lok Sabha constituency," he further said on X.

The VBA alleged Raut was talking about an alliance but "on the other hand you conspire against us".

Prakash Ambedkar will fight from Akola, though VBA has said it will support the MVA in Nagpur, where the Congress' Vikas Thakre is up against BJP heavyweight and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Sanjay Raut had on Tuesday said that the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is still a part of the MVA and discussions with the former are still on, the news agency PTI had reported.

The Rajya Sabha member told reporters that the MVA's proposal of leaving aside four seats for VBA in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is still open, reported PTI.

Seat-sharing talks among MVA partners Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are more or less over, said Raut, adding that the first list of his party's candidates is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Elections to Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20, and votes will be counted on June 4.

"Balasaheb (Prakash) Ambedkar and the VBA are still with the MVA. It is an important constituent of the MVA," Sanjay Raut said, reported PTI.

"We have had discussions with them. Even Balasaheb was there. Discussions were on until yesterday (Monday). It (talks) is there even today," Sanjay Raut had said, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

