Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA still part of MVA, says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

The Prakash Amebdkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is still a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and discussions with the former are still on, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The Rajya Sabha member told reporters that the MVA's proposal of leaving aside four seats for VBA in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is still open, reported PTI.

Seat-sharing talks among MVA partners Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are more or less over, said Raut, adding that the first list of his party's candidates is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Elections to Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20, and votes will be counted on June 4.

"Balasaheb (Prakash) Ambedkar and the VBA are still with the MVA. It is an important constituent of the MVA," Raut said, reported PTI.

"We have had discussions with them. Even Balasaheb was there. Discussions were on until yesterday (Monday). It (talks) is there even today," Raut said, reported PTI.

Discussions are still on and they are not over yet, he stressed.

On March 23, Ambedkar said he was calling off his party's alliance with Sena (UBT) and that he would declare his next move on March 26. "I am giving back their four seats," he said on Monday.

Contesting the MVA claim of four seats, the Dalit leader said his party was officially offered only three seats, including Akola.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will announce the first list of candidates in Maharashtra on Tuesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning on April 19, reported ANI.

"Shiv Sena's first list is ready, we will publish the list today. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is with us. They are important members of Maha Vikas Aghadi. The proposal of 4 seats remains," said Sanjay Raut while talking to media persons, reported ANI.

He said the list will feature 16 names of the Uddhav Thackeray-led opposition party.

A day ahead of this NCP (SCP) president Sharad Pawar visited the residence of Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to attend a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)