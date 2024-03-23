Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar said, the alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) doesn't exist any more, his statement comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Prakash Ambedkar. Pic/ X

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: VBA alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) doesn't exist any more, says Prakash Ambedkar x 00:00

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday said that the alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) doesn't exist any more, his statement comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Prakash Ambedkar, whose VBA has been eyeing to join hands with three MVA allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, also said he would declare his next move on March 26, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He evaded a direct reply on the status of talks between the VBA and Maha Vikas Aghadi for upcoming elections.

"I had asked Uddhav Thackeray that Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA should first sit together and chalk out strategy for a joint political path, but that didn't happen. The VBA alliance with Sena (UBT) doesn't exist any longer," he told reporters, according to the PTI.

If the VBA and MVA alliance takes shape, then we will see, he added.

Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA, led by Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, announced an alliance in last January.

Ambedkar also claimed that the internal strife in MVA allies- Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress- doesn't seem to end.

He claimed the MVA never gave him a proposal of four seats.

Notably, VBA has been eyeing to join hands with the three MVA allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. However, the seat-sharing talks with the allies have remained inconclusive so far.

Earlier this week, Prakash Ambedkar had expressed his displeasure with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) for their 'unequal attitude' towards his party and offered support to the third MVA partner Congress on seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the news agency reported.

The VBA's proposal to the Congress is not only a goodwill gesture, but also an extension of a friendly hand for a possible alliance for the future, he had said, as per the PTI.

Queried on the VBA's proposal for Congress, Ambedkar on Saturday said the Grand Old Party should tell him the seats where it needs VBA's support.

He also said VBA will support to Congress candidate Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!