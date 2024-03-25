Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sena UBT to announce Maharashtra candidates on March 26 Sanjay Raut
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sena (UBT) to announce Maharashtra candidates on March 26: Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 25 March,2024 02:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shiv Sena (UBT) plans to present a list of 14-15 candidates on Tuesday. Sanjay Raut gave no information on the constituencies they would compete in.

Sena (UBT) to announce Maharashtra candidates on March 26: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut/ Screengrab

Listen to this article
Sena (UBT) to announce Maharashtra candidates on March 26: Sanjay Raut
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut declared on Monday that the party will reveal its candidates for the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections on March 26, following consultations with other Maha Vikas Aghadi partners.


Raut stated that the party plans to present an initial list of about 14-15 candidates on Tuesday. However, he did not indicate which constituencies the Shiv Sena (UBT) would compete in or whether it would accept minor allies, reported IANS. 


According to the report, this will be an MVA ally's second declaration of Lok Sabha candidates after Congress declared 12 last week. The Shiv Sena (UBT) will declare its candidates on Tuesday, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) is anticipated to do the same.


Despite continuing seat-sharing discussions, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has informally announced probable candidates for specific seats. Other allies have expressed alarm about the action, pointing out that negotiations are still ongoing, the report added.

Speaking to IANS about Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's decision to cut ties with MVA, Raut stated that the opposition promised Prakash Ambedkar four seats, which he deemed unsatisfactory. Ambedkar proposes to file nomination papers for the Akola Lok Sabha seat, allowing MVA to make the ultimate choice.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena made a formal offer for four seats, which Ambedkar declined. He later pledged unconditional support to seven Congress contenders in the state. The Congress has not yet responded to this gesture, the report added.

Despite these developments, Raut voiced confidence in MVA's capacity to win even without Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's support. However, he underlined the alliance's hope that Ambedkar would accept the offer and team up with the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, coming out in support of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Raut said that the latter had become more dangerous after his arrest. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 

"The INDIA Alliance is organising a protest rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. We will all attend that rally. PM Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, Arvind Kejriwal is more dangerous, as he will now work from jail. So, the people will listen to him and come to his support. Even during the freedom struggle, the leaders who went to jail came out stronger," he told ANI. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shiv sena sanjay raut Lok Sabha Elections 2024 2024 lok sabha elections Maha Vikas Aghadi mumbai news maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK