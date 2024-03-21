MNS leader Raj Thackeray met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss a possible coalition with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Raj Thackeray (left) met Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde (right)

Listen to this article Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray meets CM Shinde, DY CM Fadnavis amid speculation of tie-up x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and MNS leader Raj Thackeray met on Thursday amid rumours over a possible alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting took place at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai's district of Bandra, reported PTI.

Earlier, MNS leader Raj Thackeray met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, suggesting a possible coalition with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to strengthen the alliance in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar described Shah and Thackeray's meetings as "positive," indicating development. More information is likely to be published soon, the report added.

Reportedly, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis also stated on Wednesday that the conversations between Shah and Thackeray were positive, implying a possible agreement in the coming days.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray leave from a hotel in Mumbai after their meeting on seat-sharing for Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/nhK3FzlPjm — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Raj Thackeray previously separated away from the Shiv Sena, led by his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, and created the MNS in 2006.

If the alliance is formed, the MNS is likely to be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the PTI report added.

The report further stated that Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra will be held in five phases beginning April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20, with vote counting set for June 4.

Mahayuti Partners to Meet Amit Shah for Lok Sabha Seat-Sharing Agreement

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that the ruling Mahayuti partners in Maharashtra - BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP - are scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss the seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The meeting gains significance as nominations for the first phase of polling in five Lok Sabha seats in the Vidarbha region began on Wednesday, with BJP already announcing candidates like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and State Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will lead the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP delegations respectively for the meeting with Amit Shah.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!