Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray will address rallies in support of PM Modi, says CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader

Raj Thackeray will address rallies in support of PM Modi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said

MNS chief Raj Thackeray while addressing a rally in Mumbai on Tuesday. Pic/Rane Ashish

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will address rallies in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, a day after the MNS chief declared his unconditional support for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Sanjay Shirsat, the spokesperson for the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claimed the move would avoid the potential vote division in elections.

"There was a possibility of vote division which could have resulted in us (Mahayuti) slightly missing our target to win 45 plus seats in Maharashtra. Now, we will definitely achieve our target," Sanjay Shirsat told reporters, as per the PTI.

MNS president Raj Thackeray had on Tuesday announced unconditional support to the 'Mahayuti' alliance of the BJP, CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the state and backed PM Modi, a move that is expected to bolster the ruling bloc's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

When asked whether the MNS chief will campaign for Mahayuti, Shirsat replied in the affirmative.

"Yes, he will hold rallies across the state, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. We will organise his rallies as per his schedule," he said, the news agency reported.

Sanjay Shirsat further said the chief minister would declare the Mahayuti nominee for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire from Aurangabad in Maharashtra against AIMIM's sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel, the PTI reported.

"The prime minister is scheduled to address a poll rally today (in Ramtek). Tomorrow, CM Shinde will declare the name of the candidate for Aurangabad," Sanjay Shirsat added, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray on Tuesday, during his party's annual Gudi Padwa speech at Shivaji Park in Mumbai said, "I declare my support to the development led by PM Modi."

It was speculated that MNS may contest Lok Sabha elections, however, Raj Thackeray clarified that his party is not contesting the general elections and appealed his supporters to be prepare for Maharashtra state assembly elections.

(with PTI inputs)

