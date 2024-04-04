Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sanjay Nirupam faces axe from Congress

Unhappy over a seat that Nirupam aspired for going to Shiv Sena (UBT), the former-MP had lashed out at the party high command and threatened to quit

Sanjay Nirupam

State Congress has dropped its disgruntled leader Sanjay Nirupam from the list Nirupam had criticised the Congress high command after a Lok Sabha constituency He had used harsh language while slamming his own party leaders

In a first step of disciplinary action taken on Wednesday, the state Congress has dropped its disgruntled leader Sanjay Nirupam from the list of star campaigners before sending a proposal to the high command for expelling the ex-MP from the party. State Congress chief Nana Patole said, “Disciplinary action will be taken against him (Nirupam).”

Nirupam had criticised the Congress high command after a Lok Sabha constituency he was interested in was taken by Shiv Sena (UBT). He had used harsh language while slamming his own party leaders and the alliance partner at a press conference and a special programme on a private news channel. He had asked the party to amend seat-sharing in a week's time and scrap the candidacy of Amol Kirtikar, who was named for Mumbai North-West constituency by his party boss Uddhav Thackeray. He had threatened to quit if his demand was not met.

People close to Nirupam said he would resign from the primary membership of the Congress at a press conference on Thursday. In the past, Nirupam was undivided Sena's Rajya Sabha member before resigning from the party following differences with the then Sena boss Bal Thackeray. Nirupam was the editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Dopahar Ka Saamna (Hindi). Later, he joined the Congress and won the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North. He lost two consecutive elections thereafter. He also served as the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.

According to people in the know, Nirupam could either opt to join the Shinde Sena or the BJP. Leaders from both parties had said he was most welcome, but none of them had cleared Nirupam's entry till Wednesday evening.