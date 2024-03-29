The daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress leader Shivraj Patil will join the BJP on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Lok sabha elections 2024: Senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil's daughter-in-law to join BJP x 00:00

The daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress stalwart Shivraj Patil will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, party functionaries said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Shivraj Patil's daughter-in-law, Dr Archana Patil Chakurkar met Maharashtra met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence 'Sagar ' in south Mumbai on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivraj Patil was Union home minister between 2004 and 2008 in the Congress-led UPA government.

Meanwhile, Former Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader from Pune in Maharashtra, Vasant More, on Friday met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar in Mumbai to discuss the possibility of contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Vasant More had resigned from the Raj Thackeray-led MNS recently. Although he has not joined any political outfit, he is keen to contest the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

"I met Prakash Ambedkarji today. This is our first meeting and it was positive. Polls for the Pune parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth stage (of polling)...The next course of action will be decided in the next three to four days," Vasant More told reporters in Mumbai, as per the PTI.

Asked if he would be the VBA's candidate in Pune, Vasant More said that the decision regarding it would be taken by Prakash Ambedkar.

"He will declare his stand," he added, according to the PTI.

Prakash Ambedkar said he held initial talks with Vasant More.

"We will inform you officially (about More) in a couple of days. I will also announce a new kind of politics that Maharashtra will see," he said, as per the PTI.

Asked whether the VBA would join hands with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), he said that he would declare everything by April 2.

Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA had been in talks with the MVA for months for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra. However, earlier this week, Ambedkar announced eight candidates from the VBA, signalling that he was no more keen on tying up with the three-party alliance, the news agency reported on Friday.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!