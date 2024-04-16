Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shahu Chhatrapati says debuting with Congress was 'natural' choice

Chhatrapati Shahu stressed the importance of safeguarding democracy and the Constitution in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, as per a PTI interview.

Chhatrapati Shahu/ PTI

Shahu Chhatrapati, a descendant of the Kolhapur royal family, has announced his political debut with the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, drawing inspiration from his beloved great-grandfather, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who is noted for his significant social reforms.

In an interview with PTI ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Chhatrapati emphasised the need to preserve democracy and protect the Constitution in the face of perceived threats.

Chhatrapati told PTI, "It is the oldest political outfit in the country and a pan-India party, associated with the Independence movement. We have to retain democracy in India, which everyone feels is in danger. The Constitution needs to be protected."

Chhatrapati expressed concern about the delay in local body elections and emphasised the importance of safeguarding democracy and constitutional values. He emphasised that democracy is the cornerstone of society and must be protected at all costs, the PTI report stated.

"What if something goes wrong? We have to protect democracy and the Constitution. It is of paramount importance. Democracy has to be safeguarded and that is the base of everything," he told the news agency.

Reportedly, Chhatrapati reflecting on his family's heritage, said that Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj has made enormous contributions to inclusive development and social equality. He pledged to continue his grandfather's struggle against injustice and dedication to public welfare.

"My great-grandfather was an illustrious social reformer and stood for all-inclusive development. He never encouraged polarisation of people. He worked for socio-economic upliftment and I take inspiration from him," Shahu Chhatrapati said.

Chhatrapati defended the Congress's involvement in India's decades-long progress, denying the BJP's assertions. He emphasised the Congress' accomplishments in a variety of areas, including economic growth and nuclear energy development, the PTI report stated.

Regarding his campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Chhatrapati thanked the people of Kolhapur for their support, highlighting his family's active involvement in defining campaign responsibilities. He emphasised the importance of the Congress manifesto, which promises welfare for all strata of society.

Chhatrapati refused to engage with recent remarks made by sitting MP Sanjay Mandlik, instead focusing on his campaign aims and the well-being of Kolhapur constituency, the report added.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Maharashtra will take place in five phases from April 19 to May 20, with polling in the Kolhapur parliamentary constituency set for May 7.