Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra

Updated on: 21 March,2024 10:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Bhosale has been declared as the Congress candidate from Kolhapur for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024

Shahu Maharaj and Praniti Shinde

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Bhosale, the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been declared as the Congress candidate from Kolhapur for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.


Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde will be the party's nominee from Solapur that is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.


The Congress, still engaged in a tussle with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners for seat-sharing, declared seven names, mostly the reserves seats for SCs and Scheduled Tribes.


In Nandurbar-ST, Gowall Padvi has been nominated. Amravati's SC segment will have a sitting MLA Balwant Wankhede.

Nanded will be fought by Vasant Chavan and Pune by a sitting MLA Ravindra Dhangekar.

Latur-SC will have Dr Shivaji Kalge. A sitting MLA Praniti Shinde takes over from father Sushilkumar Shinde who was defeated in the last election.

Shahu Maharaj is a consensus candidate of the MVA. The constituency was with the Shiv Sena (UBT), but Uddhav Thackeray gave it up for Shahu Maharaj, who preferred to contest on the Congress symbol.

Except Solapur, Kolhapur and Amravati, the BJP has announced the candidatures for the segments the Congress chose to take up on Thursday.

Seats and Candidates

Nandurbar-ST Gowall Padvi

Amravati-SC Balwant Wankhede

Nanded:  Vasant Chavan

Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar 

Latur-SC Dr Shivaji Kalge

Solapur- SC Praniti Shinde 

Kolhapur: Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj 

