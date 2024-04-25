Rickshaw driver Sharad Ram Pawar’s entry into the Baramati Lok Sabha race adds a twist

(From left) Nyandev Shinde, Vishal Adagale, Gopal Bandal and Rahul Khandare, members of Baghtoy Rikshawala Forum. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Sharad Ram Pawar: Unexpected contender in Baramati x 00:00

While there is already high-voltage drama unfolding between two Pawars in the battle for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Sharad Pawar has filed his nomination from Baramati. The interesting part is that he is not the Sharad Chandra Pawar you may be thinking of; rather, this Sharad Ram Pawar is a rickshaw driver from Pune contesting as an independent candidate.

Sharad Ram Pawar hails from the Beed district and has been residing in Pune for the past 14 years, earning a living as an autorickshaw driver for the past eight years. He is associated with the Baghtoy Rickshawala Forum, which enjoys support from the local community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharad Ram Pawar, an auto driver, is an independent candidate from Baramati

There are also speculations among the people of Baramati that Sharad Ram Pawar might have been asked to contest as an independent candidate to create confusion among Sharad Pawar faction supporters. This move aims to split the votes of NCP (SP) candidate, Supriya Sule, thus benefiting the NDA and NCP candidate, Sunetra Pawar.

Responding to these speculations, Sharad Ram Pawar said, “It would be wrong to say that I am contesting from this seat to create confusion among voters. I am contesting this election for the rights of the working-class people and members associated with the Bhartiya Kamgar Manch.”

Sharad Ram Pawar has already commenced his campaign in the constituency, relying heavily on his colleagues from the Baghtoy Rickshawala Forum. The forum has also published a one-page manifesto, which they are distributing among the locals.

When asked why he chose to contest from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Sharad Ram Pawar replied, “Because I am a part of this constituency. The current MP, Supriya tai, has not done much for the working-class people.”

On Tuesday, the NCP(SP) faction wrote to the ECI objecting to the allocation of the trumpet symbol to the independent candidate, referring to it as ‘Tutari.’

The name of the musical instrument in NCP (SP)’s symbol has been translated as Tutari in Marathi, and the trumpet in the independent candidate also bears the same Marathi name. That creates confusion for the voters because the NCP (SP) faction has been appealing to its voters to support the ‘tutari’ symbol at the polls.

While the symbols may seem distinct, the decision by the ECI to designate the trumpet as a ‘tutari’ has caused discontent within the NCP (SP). As per media reports a total of 38 candidates are contesting from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.