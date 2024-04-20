Lok Sabha elections 2024: Filmmakers endorse Ashoke Pandit’s name for Mumbai North West

Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) recommend filmmaker’s name to CM Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis

Ashoke Pandit

The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) have endorsed activist and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit’s name for the Mumbai North West constituency. These organisations have written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard.

The IMPPA is said to be the largest, oldest, and most esteemed producers’ association in India. Pandit, who is the member of the executive committee has also previously served as the body’s senior vice-president and vice-president. The members associated with the body claim that he has been a strong voice for the Indian film industry working for the welfare of filmmakers and artistes. During the pandemic, Pandit had conducted relief efforts, including fundraising initiatives and facilitating vaccination drives for industry members. It may be noted that Pandit has also been advocating for the rights and welfare of the Kashmiri Pandit community.



“Ashoke-ji's passion for the environment and his dedication to preserving open spaces and gardens are commendable. By working closely with citizens, he mobilises community support for the conservation of gardens and open spaces. Through awareness campaigns, public meetings, and collaborative initiatives, he fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility among residents, encouraging them to actively participate in protecting these valuable resources. Ashoke-ji has selflessly dedicated his life for the welfare of all human beings and he has always gone the extra mile for anyone in need and therefore we at IMPPA wholeheartedly endorse the name of Pandit-ji for the candidature of Member of Parliament for the Mumbai North West constituency in the upcoming general elections. We are sure that your kind self shall do the needful in the matter at the earliest and oblige,” stated the letter written to CM Eknath Shinde by IMPPA President Abhay Sinha.

Kuku Kohli from IFTDA has written to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis recommending the name of Pandit. IFTDA in its letter has also claimed that it has more than 10,000 member directors/assistant directors associated with it and is the leading association in the whole of India.

There have been several speculations and discussions in political circles about who will be Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NDA candidate for the Mumbai North West seat. It was also speculated that said actor Govinda Ahuja who joined Eknath Shinde faction recently might get the ticket from North West but it does not seem that he will be fielded. Speculations of Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe and Ravindra Waikar to contest from Mumbai North West have fizzled out.

With its cosmopolitan character, the voters who are Marathi (37.2%), Muslim (19.3%), North Indian (18.3%), and Gujarati/Marwadi (12.4%) play a crucial role in this constituency. Besides, the constituency also has its share of South Indians (5.6%), Christians (2.8%), Punjabis (1.3%) and Sindhis (1%).

The Mumbai North West constituency has six Assembly segments, which includes Andheri East, Versova, Andheri West, Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi and Goregaon. Of the six constituencies, three are with BJP , two with Shiv Sena UBT and one with Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction where Ravindra Waikar of UBT had switched sides and joined Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction.