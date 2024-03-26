Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shewale said discussions have taken place within the Mahayuti alliance and a decision would be taken soon

Rahul Shewale. File Photo

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shiv Sena's list of candidates will be out in day or two, says Rahul Shewale

A list of Shiv Sena candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be declared in a day or two, party leader Rahul Shewale said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

He said discussions have taken place within the Mahayuti alliance and a decision would be taken soon.

The ruling alliance comprises Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BJP, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar.

Shewale said Shiv Sena's stand is "400 par with Balasaheb's vichar", referring to the NDA's aim to cross the 400 mark in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported PTI.

"The list will be out in a day or two," he added, reported PTI.

A two-time MP from Mumbai South Central constituency and confidant of Eknath Shinde, Shewale is also a likely candidate from the same constituency.

Maharashtra sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has so far declared 23 candidates for Maharashtra which will vote in five phases. However, Shiv Sena, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, are yet to announce their nominees.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s first list of candidates in Maharashtra for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections will be formally declared on March 26, reported PTI.

The list of the Uddhav Thackeray-led opposition party, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, will feature up to 16 names, he said.

"The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s (first) list will be declared March 26. We will declare candidates for 15-16 seats on March 26," the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to release its first list of candidates in a day or two, party leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale said, reported PTI.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19.

As the last date for filing nominations is March 27 for the five seats going to the polls in the first phase on April 19, it becomes necessary for parties who have not named nominees for these constituencies to do so by Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)