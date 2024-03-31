Lok Sabha elections 2024: Today's youth don't run after govt jobs but are job creators, says Piyush Goyal

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's incumbent North Mumbai Lok Sabha member Gopal Shetty also addressed the meeting and requested the housing complex members to vote for Goyal

Piyush Goyal. Pic/PTI

Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Union minister Piyush Goyal said that today's youth don't run after government jobs but have become job creators.

Piyush Goyal was addressing a meeting Saturday night of the residents of Adarsh Welfare Association in Malad suburb of North Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is contesting as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

"Today's young men and women don't run after government jobs (but) with their talents become job creators. Today's youth are taking the country forward with new experiments and innovation," Piyush Goyal said, reported PTI.

"In the last 10 years, PM Narendra Modi took strong steps to strengthen India's economy. He attempted to bring in good governance in all areas. He brought in many schemes for the welfare of the poor," the Commerce and Industry minister said, reported PTI.

PM Modi worked to bring India from the five fragile economies to the top five economies, the minister said, reported PTI.

By 2047, India will become a developed country and have a 10 times bigger economy, Piyush Goyal said, ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray for their 'anti-development agenda" and for opposing the right of every slumdweller in Mumbai to "a better life".

Earlier in the day, Aaditya Thackeray had latched on to a comment Goyal, the BJP's candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, had made in an interaction with a media house about pursuing a project to ensure his constituency is slum-free.

The Union minister had welcomed the idea of salt pan lands in Mumbai to be redistributed for slum rehabilitation.

Aaditya Thackeray had called it a "very dangerous scheme" and alleged the BJP was trying to remove slums and relocate those living in them to faraway salt pan lands.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said, "Uddhav Thackeray ji and his son cannot dictate the fate of Mumbai. This city sustains the dreams and aspirations of everyone who calls it their home. Those who live in the slums of the city have every right to a better life."

"To oppose me for a vision that sees Mumbai transform into one of the finest cities in the world reflects their anti-development agenda. Their blind opposition to our bold ideas and commitment to take development to every doorstep reeks of a mindset to keep the people suppressed and deprived," he added.

Goyal said he was committed to providing a good home to every slumdweller and rehabilitating them where they live.

"The discredited, disheartened, demoralised and derailed leadership of Uddhav ji cannot provide solutions but only create discord in society," the Union minister said slamming the Shiv Sena (UBT).

(With inputs from PTI)