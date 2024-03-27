Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have named candidates for eight seats ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Prakash Ambedkar/ X

Listen to this article Lok Sabha Elections 2024: VBA announces its candidates, Prakash Ambedkar to contest from Akola; check full list here x 00:00

Prakash Abedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi on Wednesday announced their candidates who will be contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. They have named candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats so far. VBA's press statement cited that the decision was made after the Maharashtra state committee of the party met on March 26 in Akola.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's great-grandson will be contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Akola seat, stated the communique from the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party, in its press statement, said, "The Maharashtra State Committee of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi met on Tuesday, March 26, in Akola under the Presidentship of Rekha Thakur. The meeting was attended by VBA Maharashtra Vice-President Shri Siddharth Mokle and Mahila Aaghadi General Secretary Arundhati Shirsat in person. Other members of the Committee joined via an Internet conference call."

"The State Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to the Parliamentary Constituency of Maharashtra," the statement further read as it named their candidates for Akola, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Buldhana, Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim.

The party is fielding Sanjay Gajanand Kewat from the Bhandra-Gondiya constituency while Hitesh Madavi will be contesting from the Gadchiroli-Chimur seat. Rajesh Warluji Belle will be contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Chandrapur seat, the party said.

It added that Vasant Rajaram Magar will be contesting from Buldhana constituency and Kumari Parjakta Tarkeshwar Pillewan from Amravati. Additionally, the party announced Prof Rajendra Salunke and Khemsing Prataprao Pawar's candidature from Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim seats respectively.

The VBA in its press release stated that they will not be fielding a candidate from Nagpur and instead will be supporting the candidate of Congress. "The VBA State Committee has decided not to field a candidate from Nagpur Parliamentary Constituency (PC No. 10). VBA will support the candidate of Indian National Congress from the Nagpur Parliamentary Constituency," read their statement.

"The State Committee has decided to support the candidature of Prakash Shendage (OBC Bahujan Party) from Sangli Parliamentary Constituency (PC. No. 44) if he contests," it added.

The party said that they will make an announcement of their candidate from Ramtek on Wednesday. "The candidate of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi from Ramtek Parliamentary Constituency (PC. No. - 9) will be announced at 4 PM on March 27," their statement read.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!