Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar says he lost faith in Uddhav, Pawar; extends support to Cong

Prakash Ambedkar, president, VBA

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has lent its support to the Congress Prakash Ambedkar has extended his support through a letter to Mallikarjun Kharge Ambedkar recalled his brief meeting with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi

Showing loss of faith in the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has lent its support to the Congress, a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituent, in seven constituencies. Following the MVA's offer for four Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, VBA President Prakash Ambedkar has extended his support through a letter to the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) have refused to listen to VBA’s representatives in the numerous MVA meetings and we have lost faith in both of these parties due to their unequal attitude towards VBA in the MVA,” he wrote.

Ambedkar recalled his brief meeting with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on March 17. Ambedkar had made a brief speech like other guest speakers at the rally but didn't forget to tell the MVA what his party stood for. “We could not engage in an extensive conversation and hence I am writing to you today [Tuesday]. The schedule of the elections has been announced and MVA has been meeting continuously without inviting VBA for any discussions or meetings.”

He said the VBA's prime agenda remained to unseat the “fascist, divisive, undemocratic BJP-RSS government”. “With this thought, I have decided to lend VBA's full support to the Indian National Congress on seven seats in Maharashtra. I request you to enlist me the names of seven constituencies from the quota allotted to the Indian National Congress in the MVA,” he said in the offer letter, adding the proposal was not only in goodwill but also an extension of a friendly hand for a possible alliance in the future.

Differences with Sena (UBT)

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress. Even before this, Ambedkar had written to Kharge telling him that the MVA was wasting valuable time ahead of the polls, and yet he was ready to talk seat-sharing independently with the Congress. In the meantime, Ambedkar had developed differences with the Thackeray Sena with which he had finalised a pre-poll alliance last year.

According to insiders, the Sena had agreed to give VBA four seats from its quota, but Ambedkar didn't take the offer. People close to him said he was prepared to announce candidates for all 48 seats. VBA had contested the 2019 in alliance with AIMIM which had won the Aurangabad seat. Ambedkar had contested two seats and lost both. Like 2019, the VBA had polled a good number of Dalit, minority and backward class votes that usually would go to the Congress and like-minded parties.

