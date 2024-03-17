Breaking News
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of accused in Khichdi scam
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May
Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls
Mumbai: The future is bright
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 Operation Please All ahead of polls
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls

Updated on: 17 March,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

In a significant move, the government decided to completely eradicate the practice of manual scavenging by employing robotic cleaning machines

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls

Eknath Shinde

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. State Cabinet held its third meeting in a week
  2. Eknath Shinde government attempted to please various sections of the society
  3. Government decided to completely eradicate the practice of manual scavenging

Hours before the Code of Conduct came into effect on Saturday afternoon, the State Cabinet held its third meeting in a week. On a day off for Mantralaya, the Eknath Shinde government attempted to please various sections of the society, including its gazetted officers, whose federation was given a grant of Rs 20 crore for a Welfare Centre.


In a significant move, the government decided to completely eradicate the practice of manual scavenging by employing robotic cleaning machines. The CMO, however, did not share further details about this project. 


Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May


Meanwhile, filmmakers can now shoot at government properties without paying any charges. In Mumbai alone, there are numerous government sites and buildings that the filmmakers shoot at, for hefty rents. The Culture Department has also announced Sahitya Akademis for Sanskrit, Telugu and Bengali literature.

A corporation working for autorickshaw and taxi drivers has been sanctioned a grant of Rs 50 crore. The CMO also announced a Rs 5,000 honorarium every month for elderly litterateurs and artistes. 

The Home Department proposed a hefty fine and a one-year jail term for those who deface property. The proposal was approved, along with a suggestion to use a semi-automated processing project for cybercrimes. The police department has also been allowed to use artificial intelligence.

The Jain International Organisation has been allotted a piece of land in Bhuleshwar for constructing a gymkhana. CM Shinde said that the government has also invited a proposal for a Marathi Gymkhana.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena mumbai mumbai news maharashtra 2024 lok sabha elections
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK