Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls

Hours before the Code of Conduct came into effect on Saturday afternoon, the State Cabinet held its third meeting in a week. On a day off for Mantralaya, the Eknath Shinde government attempted to please various sections of the society, including its gazetted officers, whose federation was given a grant of Rs 20 crore for a Welfare Centre.

In a significant move, the government decided to completely eradicate the practice of manual scavenging by employing robotic cleaning machines. The CMO, however, did not share further details about this project.

Meanwhile, filmmakers can now shoot at government properties without paying any charges. In Mumbai alone, there are numerous government sites and buildings that the filmmakers shoot at, for hefty rents. The Culture Department has also announced Sahitya Akademis for Sanskrit, Telugu and Bengali literature.

A corporation working for autorickshaw and taxi drivers has been sanctioned a grant of Rs 50 crore. The CMO also announced a Rs 5,000 honorarium every month for elderly litterateurs and artistes.

The Home Department proposed a hefty fine and a one-year jail term for those who deface property. The proposal was approved, along with a suggestion to use a semi-automated processing project for cybercrimes. The police department has also been allowed to use artificial intelligence.

The Jain International Organisation has been allotted a piece of land in Bhuleshwar for constructing a gymkhana. CM Shinde said that the government has also invited a proposal for a Marathi Gymkhana.