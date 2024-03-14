Maharashtra cabinet’s pre-poll blitz: Renaming, infrastructure, and language policy

Series of decisions aimed at addressing diverse needs of society ahead of Lok Sabha polls

(From left) Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar addressing the media. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Maharashtra cabinet went into overdrive again to take decisions It renamed Ahmednagar city and Mumbai`s suburban railway stations Also came out with a new policy for the Marathi language

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Maharashtra cabinet went into overdrive again to take decisions that aimed at catering to various sections of the society. It renamed Ahmednagar city and Mumbai's suburban railway stations, gave its nod to the Uttan- Virar sea link and also came out with a new policy for the Marathi language, which signifies the sons of the soil agenda.

The Eknath Shinde cabinet had met on Monday to clear three dozen decisions with a purpose that Thursday's meeting proposed to serve. Uttan-Virar sea link to ease the traffic in the western suburbs, a sea link between Uttan and Virar was cleared. MMRDA made a presentation of the sea link which will have its second leg from Virar to Palghar. The planning authority has been allowed to raise funds for the project through lending.

Rail stations renamed

The cabinet cleared a proposal to rename eight city suburban railway stations. Curry Road has been renamed as Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road as Dongri, Marine Lines as Mumba devi, Charni Road as Girgaon, Cotton Green as Kalachowki, Dockyard as Mazgaon, Kings Circle as Tirthankar Parshwanath. The proposal will be tabled in the legislature and then to the Centre for approval.

Ahmednagar rechristened

A district headquarters in Ahmednagar city has been renamed as 'Ahilyanagar'. The name change commemorates a revered historical personality Ahilyabai Holkar, who was born in this precinct. The renaming placated the Dhangar community that follows Ahilyabai.

AI for Marathi language

A policy that included the application of modern technology like artificial intelligence to conserve and grow the state's official language Marathi was accepted by the state cabinet. With a focus on the next 25 years, the state will work to make Marathi a language of learning and work. Marathi will be gradually introduced as the learning medium language for science, technology and medical sciences. Above all, the complex form that the government uses in official matters will be made easy to be understood by laypersons.

Guest house in Kashmir

After Ayodhya, the state will have its official state guest house built in Jammu and Kashmir. The cabinet approved a proposal to buy a two-acre land in Ichgam Budgam which is not very far from the Srinagar airport. In another decision, the cabinet gave the nod to make the services of workers of the health department who have been working on a temporary basis for the past 10 years, permanent. The AASHA workers were given a raise of Rs 5,000 per month in their monthly honorarium. The police patils, who assist the law and order machinery, will now get Rs 15,000 per month instead of Rs 6,5000 in honorarium. The decision will benefit 38,725 police patils.

