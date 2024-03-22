Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will win from Madha by 2.5 lakh votes if MVA gives me ticket, says RSP chief Mahadev Jankar

Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) president Mahadev Jankar said that he will win from the Madha seat by a margin of 2.5 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 if MVA gives him a ticket

Mahadev Jankar. Pic/X

The Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) president Mahadev Jankar on Friday said that he will win from the Madha seat by a margin of 2.5 lakh votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) gives him a ticket, according to the PTI.

He asserted that he would also be of help to Sharad Pawar's MP daughter Supriya Sule in Baramati, reported the PTI.

Madha and Baramati are neighbouring constituencies in western Maharashtra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has renominated MP Ranjit Nimbalkar from Madha though sources said party colleague Vijaysinh Mohite Patil wanted his nephew Dharyasheel Mohite Patil to contest from the seat.

Incidentally, Jankar had met Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar earlier this week in Pune.

"I contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls from Madha against Sharad Pawar and came third with 98,743 votes. My party has a base in Madha and Baramati. My workers belong to OBC, Dhangar communities and I will win by 2.5 lakh margin votes," Mahadev Jankar told PTI.

Mahadev Jankar claimed Sharad Pawar will help him win from Madha, while he would be of help to Supriya Sule, who is sitting MP from Baramati.

"Alliance means give and take. The BJP allied with me in 2014 because of my party's grassroot cadre. But, they lured my MLA Rahul Kul into their fold," Mahadev Jankar pointed out, according to the PTI.

Mahadev Jankar said that he has also met senior leaders of Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), BJP leader Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Ramraje Nimbalkar, as per the PTI.

All the MLAs in Madha Lok Sabha constituency, namely Ram Satpute (Malshiraj), Jaykumar Gore (Maan Khatau), both from BJP, Deepak Chavan (Phaltan), Sanjay Shinde (Karmala), Baban Shinde (Madha) all from Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Shahji Bapu Patil of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are with Ranjit Nimbalkar, the RSP chief said.

"(But) It is the people versus the MP," Jankar asserted.

"I want Parbhani too but since Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he is unable to allot the seat to me, there will be a friendly fight," he added.

(with PTI inputs)

