Long queues outside Apple Store in Mumbai as iPhone 15 series launches

Customers stand in a queue outside an Apple retail store in Mumbai as the newly-launched iPhone 15 series goes on sale in India, at BKC in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. PTI Photo

Apple's iPhone 15 series officially launched in India on September 22, drawing large crowds outside the Mumbai Apple store and Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall. This much-anticipated series, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, was unveiled during Apple's "Wonderlust" event on September 12, along with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.

Rahul, the first customer in line at the Apple Store in Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "It was a great experience. I was in the queue since 4 am and then purchased the phone. I have always had top phones with me. I have an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. After the 15 series was announced, I wanted to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max - that too before everyone else."

Another customer at the Mumbai BKC Apple store mentioned, "I have been here since 3 p.m. yesterday. I waited in the queue for 17 hours to get the first iPhone at India's first Apple store. I have come from Ahmedabad..."

Vivek from Bengaluru expressed his happiness, stating, "I am happy I am getting my new iPhone 15 Pro. I am very excited..."

Aan from Ahmedabad added, "I flew in yesterday. I was here at the store at 5-6 o'clock. I was at the store opening a few months ago where I was fortunate enough to meet Tim Cook for the second time."

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus both come with the dynamic island feature introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, as well as USB-C charging. The iPhone 15 boasts an OLED Super Retina display that supports Dolby Vision content with 1,600 nits of brightness, peaking at 2,000 nits in sunlight, double that of the iPhone 14. Additionally, the camera system has been upgraded, featuring a 48-megapixel main camera sensor and improvements to portrait mode.

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 15 Plus features a 6.7-inch screen, and both are available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. The iPhone 15 starts at USD 799 for a 128GB model, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at USD 899 for a 128GB version.

For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, prices start at USD 999 with 128GB of storage for the Pro and USD 1,199 with 256GB of storage for the Pro Max. Preorders are set to begin this Friday, with the devices available for sale on September 22. These models are powered by the A17 Pro chip, known for its exceptional performance, and feature a USB-C port instead of the traditional Lightning port. An interesting change is the replacement of the ring/silent switch with an "Action Button" that offers customization options for various shortcuts and functions.

Both iPhone 15 Pro models feature Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion and support for the always-on display and StandBy mode in iOS 17. The camera capabilities have also seen improvements, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max boasting a new telephoto camera for enhanced zoom up to 5x. The main and ultrawide cameras on both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have received significant enhancements. (With inputs from ANI)