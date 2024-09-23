Breaking News
Lounge service disruptions at Adani airports rectified, say officials

Updated on: 23 September,2024 06:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Multiple sources including some of the staffers from various airlines who were present at the seven airports operated by AAHL as confirmed the development to mid-day

Representational Pic/File

The card service issue at seven airports run by the Adani Airport Holdings limited (AAHL) has been rectified by DreamFolks services Ltd. and Passengers are now able to get access the airport lounges at the affected airports.


A senior official from AAHL told mid-day, "we are pleased to share that our the lounge access issue successfully resolved and passengers are now getting access to the lounges at all our airports."



Multiple sources including some of the staffers from various airlines who were present at the seven airports operated by AAHL as confirmed the development to mid-day.


AAHL operates seven airports in the country--Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru

In a statement, DreamFolks said, "Our team has successfully resolved the integration issue at Adani Airports, ensuring seamless acceptance of all eligible cards at the lounges moving forward."

The statement further said, "Through meticulous troubleshooting, we have implemented a robust solution that guarantees smooth transactions for passengers and stakeholders alike. As a result, all eligible cards, including credit, debit, and membership cards will now be accepted at the lounges. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our clients and customers during this temporary disruption."

