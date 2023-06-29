Residents of society near station fearful, ex-corporator slams builder behind excavation

Magathane Metro station on the WEH on Tuesday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Magathane Metro site sees another landslide, drainage line breaks x 00:00

Yet another landslide occurred in Borivli East on Wednesday, causing a drainage line to break and leaving Metro commuters and residents of Rivali Park, a housing complex, fuming. A landslide at an excavation site adjacent to Magathane Metro station in the same area caused cracks to develop on a service road along the Western Express Highway, which were observed on Monday.

The following day, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) announced that the exit on the northern side of the Metro station would be temporarily closed and the affected area cordoned off. A BMC official said they warned the developer to take immediate action to prevent further damage. Rivali Park comprises six 12 to 42-storey towers, all of which are adjacent to the excavation site and comprises approximately 700 apartments that house over 3,000 people.

Its residents are fearing the worst. One of them said, “On Wednesday, yet another landslide has put the Metro and Rivali Park residents at risk. After the landslide, a big drain underneath the road broke and water has been gushing constantly at the site.”

“On Sunday night, we heard loud sounds at least twice or thrice and saw electric sparks. We had the feeling something terrible had happened. When we woke up in the morning, we understood the severity of the incident. The landslide also occurred at our end. We immediately informed the BMC and police,” said a Rivali Park resident on the condition of anonymity.

Another resident added that the excavation work has been going on for the past six to seven months. “It is being carried out on a large scale and if the authorities have given the permission, rules and regulations must be followed. Our buildings have parking lots on that side. The building has a retention wall but we are living in fear.”

A MMMOCL spokesperson said, “We informed the BMC on Monday as we observed the cracks on the road and closed the staircase as a precautionary measure. We have shut the lift on the northern side and concourse area on the first floor, and additional staff members have been deployed to guide the passengers.”

Chetan Kadam, a former corporator from Borivli, alleged, “The builder needed to do piling work to prevent landslides but he did not do so to cut costs. He just put a temporary cement coating, which collapsed under the mud. Now who will take responsibility for the cost of the road and what if anything happens to the Metro rail station?”

Kadam added that the officials concerned from the BMC’s building proposal department were also responsible for the incident. “The civic body had given the developer permission to excavate with certain conditions. Who will inspect if the conditions are being followed,” he asked.

Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant commissioner of R Central ward, said, “We already asked the developer to take action to prevent further landslides. They are doing backfilling work, but it will take at least two to three days more. Heavy rain is obstructing the work, which is challenging. Our priority is to get the work done by the developer. The penalty amount will be decided afterwards.”

