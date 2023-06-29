Mumbai: Fast-filling lakes force BMC to rethink water-cut plan

The civic body had announced a 10 per cent water cut starting from July 1

The civic body is relying on reserved stock for its water supply. File pic

The BMC will review its decision in the first week of July regarding the implementation of water cuts amidst heavy rain in the catchment areas of lakes. The civic body had announced on Tuesday a 10 per cent water cut starting from July 1, but lake levels have shown slight improvement since Wednesday, and there is a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next three days.

The monsoon arrived late in the city, and although it has been raining heavily for the past five days, the catchment areas of the five lakes in Thane and Nashik received limited rainfall. The lake stock was below 7 per cent, and the BMC is relying on reserved stock for water supply.

On Wednesday. Modak Sagar received 111 mm of rain, followed by Middle Vaitarna (93 mm), Bhatsa (75 mm), Tansa (64 mm), and Upper Vaitarna (39 mm) in 24 hours till 6 am on Wednesday. The lake stock increased by approximately 5,000 million litres in a single day, equivalent to one day’s supply (3,850 ML) for the city.

“The BMC will review its decision regarding water cuts considering the heavy rain in the catchment areas of the lakes. If it goes beyond 14 to 15 per cent, the water cut will be withdrawn,” said civic chief I S Chahal.

Until stocks last...

Current water stock in lakes: 1.05 lakh million litres (7 per cent of total capacity: 14.47 lakh million litres).

Previous instances of water cuts during the rainy season, lasting for a few days:

2022: 10 per cent water cut from June 28 to July 12, as water stock fell to 9 per cent due to delayed monsoon

2020: 10 per cent water cut from August 5 to 29 due to poor rainfall

2015: 20 per cent water cut was imposed in July, which remained in effect throughout the year until the next monsoon

2014: City faced a 20 per cent water cut from July to September

