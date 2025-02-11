The BMC said that it deepened artificial lakes at various locations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that it provided additional facilities for the smooth immersion of Lord Ganesh idols during the Maghi Ganeshotsav 2025.

In an official statement, the BMC said that it deepened artificial lakes at various locations. The routes for the immersion processions were planned in coordination with the police administration.

The BMC has requested all public Ganeshotsav mandals and devotees to immerse the idols in the artificial lakes provided by the corporation, following the directions from the High Court and the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board.

It said that for the Maghi Ganeshotsav, the BMC made several arrangements, keeping in mind the demands of local public organisations and citizens. The scope of these services and facilities has been expanded accordingly.

Ahead of the festival, the BMC had on January 6, 2025, issued a circular regarding the Maghi Ganeshotsav. The circular made it clear that public Ganesh mandals must not install idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). It stated that all home Ganesh idols should be made from eco-friendly materials. The circular instructed that all idols should be immersed either in the home premises or in the artificial lakes provided by the BMC.

The Maghi Ganeshotsav began on February 1, 2025. Following the Bombay High Court’s orders, the public Ganesh mandals gave an assurance to the BMC that they would adhere to the guidelines set by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Based on this, the BMC granted permission for the installation of the idols after thorough examination of the applications. However, some public Ganesh mandals raised concerns about immersing the idols in artificial lakes, arguing that the idols were too large, and the capacity of the artificial lakes would not be sufficient for proper immersion.

In response, the BMC enhanced the facilities, particularly increasing the number and depth of artificial lakes at various locations to accommodate the large idols, statement said.

The BMC said that the following arrangements were made:

- At the artificial lake in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, idols up to 15 feet tall could be immersed.

- At Dahisar Sports Foundation, idols up to 6 feet tall can be immersed.

- In Kandivali (East), at Maharana Pratap Udyan, idols up to 6 feet tall could be immersed.

- At Kadamwadi Ground, an artificial lake has been made for idols up to 19 feet tall.