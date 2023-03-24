MAH MBA CET candidates from Mumbai allotted centres in Pune

Yuva Sena says when students visited office to sort issue, only security guard was helpful

Security guard Sanjay Satam at the reception of the CET cell office at Fort on Thursday

A few Mumbai students scheduled to appear for the MAH MBA Common Entrance Test (CET) on Sunday, March 26, were in for a shock after they were recently allotted an exam centre in Pune. While the matter was rectified for some by the Maharashtra CET cell, a political outfit intervened, and a few are still awaiting an update from the officials.

Yash Kusale, one of the students, said, “ I received my hall ticket last Saturday. Since then, we visited the CET cell and complained about the issue. As of Thursday evening, I haven’t received an update from them. The exam is on Sunday. I am really worried.” Kusale is allotted G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management at Wagholi as his exam centre.

Another student, Sarvesh Bhosale, who was also allotted G H Raisoni college, said, “I received my hall ticket two days ago. I immediately sent an application for a change of exam centre. I haven’t received any reply from the CET cell. I had chosen Mumbai city as my first option, followed by Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pune. I was not worried as I thought I will get either the first or second option, considering my area of residence.”

After a few students approached the Yuva Sena, former senate members of Mumbai University Pradeep Sawant and Rajan Kolambekar visited the CET cell office at Fort in south Mumbai on Thursday. The Yuva Sena leaders alleged that on reaching, they found that officials weren’t meeting the aggrieved students; instead, a security guard named Sanjay Satam was at the reception, guiding the pupils. Sawant said, “As per the process, students are supposed to give four choices for their preferred exam centre location. Many had chosen Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane and Pune. The cell allotted them their fourth option. A few cases were rectified, but we appeal to other students who are worried to come forward and we will help them.”

Kolambekar told mid-day, “We observed that the administration of the CET cell was poor. Officials kept on saying it wasn’t their fault. They did not seem very helpful and we have decided to complain about this to the department of higher and technical education. Why should students suffer?” M B Warbhuvan, Maharashtra CET commissioner, refused to speak to mid-day on the issue. e said, “ I am not talking to the media.”