Breaking News
Mumbai gets two more metro trains for underground Aqua Line 3
Mumbai: Tech snag causes car to collapse in Chembur’s residential stack parking
Investigate PM CARES Fund, says Uddhav amid ED action in COVID facility 'scam'
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 6.67 per cent
Mumbai: Nine cars badly damaged as huge tree falls on them in Malabar Hill
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha 12 criminals externed from limits of Bhiwandi town

Maha: 12 criminals externed from limits of Bhiwandi town

Updated on: 24 June,2023 08:41 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Twelve notorious criminals have been externed from the limits of Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district for 18 months to two years

Maha: 12 criminals externed from limits of Bhiwandi town

Representational picture, File photo

Listen to this article
Maha: 12 criminals externed from limits of Bhiwandi town
x
00:00

Twelve notorious criminals have been externed from the limits of Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district for 18 months to two years, police said on Saturday.


As per a release issued by the police, the externed criminals were from the limits of Nizampura and Shantinagar police stations.


Meanwhile, the Thane police carried out a route march in the main streets of the city to maintain peace in light of the forthcoming Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Id festivals, an official said.


Ten police officers and a platoon of the state reserve police participated in the route march lead by assistant commissioner of police Priya Dhakne, he said.

Also read: Septuagenarian from Mumbai loses Rs 12.63 lakh to cyber fraudsters; two held

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II Bhiwandi Navnath Dhavle held a review meeting of senior officials and gave specific instructions to them with regards to Bakri Id, he said.

Trustees of mosques, peace committee members and civic officials attended the meeting, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK