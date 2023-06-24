Maha: 12 criminals externed from limits of Bhiwandi town

Twelve notorious criminals have been externed from the limits of Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district for 18 months to two years

As per a release issued by the police, the externed criminals were from the limits of Nizampura and Shantinagar police stations.

Meanwhile, the Thane police carried out a route march in the main streets of the city to maintain peace in light of the forthcoming Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Id festivals, an official said.

Ten police officers and a platoon of the state reserve police participated in the route march lead by assistant commissioner of police Priya Dhakne, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II Bhiwandi Navnath Dhavle held a review meeting of senior officials and gave specific instructions to them with regards to Bakri Id, he said.

Trustees of mosques, peace committee members and civic officials attended the meeting, the official said.

