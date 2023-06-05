Maha: 4 booked for Aurangzeb posters in procession: such acts won't be tolerated, says Fadnavis

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 June,2023 09:18 PM IST  |  Ahmednagar
Four people were booked for allegedly carrying posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, a video of which went viral

Four people were booked for allegedly carrying posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, a video of which went viral, an official said on Monday.


The Bhingar Camp police official said the procession was held in Fakirwada area at 9am on Sunday.


"Amid music and dance in the procession, four youth carried posters of Aurangzeb. An offence was registered against these four under Indian Penal Code for intention to incite a community to commit an offence against another community, hurting religious sentiments, as well as other offences," he said.


Meanwhile, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said such acts will not be pardoned.

"If someone flashes the poster of Aurangzeb, it will not be tolerated. In this country and state, our revered deities are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he said.

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party chief Jayant Patil said the state government must take appropriate steps to maintain law and order.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve alleged the government makes tall claims of strict action when such incidents come to light but fails to act.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

