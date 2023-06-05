Breaking News
Maharashtra cabinet expansion will be done soon, says Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 05 June,2023 03:34 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Fadnavis also said that the Shiv Sena, led by CM Eknath Shinde, and the BJP will fight all elections together, which was discussed during their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state cabinet will be expanded soon and the timeline will be decided by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the PTI reported on Monday.


Fadnavis also said that the Shiv Sena, led by CM Eknath Shinde, and the BJP will fight all elections together, which was discussed during their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.


"Maharashtra cabinet will be expanded soon. CM Eknath Shinde will decide when it will happen," he told reporters, according to the PTI.


On August 9 last year, 18 ministers were inducted in the Shinde-Fadnavis government after it came to power in June, while as per rules the council of ministers in the state can have a maximum of 43 members.

However, neither Shinde nor Fadnavis had given a specific timeline for the expansion of the council of ministers.

Earlier, Shinde in a tweet informed that he and Fadnavis met Shah in Delhi on Sunday night.

"Yesterday, we (Shiv Sena and BJP) discussed fighting all elections together and planning the joint strategy. We have also discussed coordination between the two parties in talukas and districts," Fadnavis added.

Queried on Congress leader Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticising his Delhi visit, Fadnavis shot back saying, "In Patole's party (Congress), one needs permission from the high command even to attend a prayer meeting. BJP is a national party. What is wrong if we go to Delhi?"

When asked about the purported display of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's photo in a procession in Aurangabad city, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said such an act would not be tolerated.

Over a week ago, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, while replying to media queries on cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government, which took charge on June 30 with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM as Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in, had said that the expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet will take place soon.

He also dubbed Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Shive Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, both bitter critics of the Shinde government, as "bol ghevda", a Marathi term to describe chatterboxes prating endlessly.

(with PTI inputs)

