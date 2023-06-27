Maha: 42 families evacuated after balcony collapse in Thane injures one

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 June,2023 06:36 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

One person was injured after a balcony collapsed in a chawl (a type of low-income house) in Maharahtra’s Thane city on Tuesday.

One person was injured after a balcony collapsed in a chawl (a type of low-income house) in Maharahtra’s Thane city on Tuesday.


The incident occurred in the Samata Nagar area at around 3 pm. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was standing on the balcony of the top floor when it suddenly collapsed.


He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The unstable portion of the balcony was subsequently demolished by civic officials with the assistance of local firemen and the disaster management team.


Following the incident, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has evacuated 42 families residing in the 25-year-old structure. These residents will be relocated to nearby schools and community halls.

Sanjay Herwade, the additional municipal commissioner, said that the construction quality of the chawl is substandard, and there is no choice but to demolish it.

Additionally, the civic officials will inspect neighboring buildings to ensure their quality and prevent any potential risks. (With inputs from PTI)

