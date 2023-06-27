Thane: Two held for abusing, mahandling driver and conductor of civic-run bus

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested a man and woman, both aged 24, for allegedly hurling abuse at the driver and conductor of a civic-run bus and manhandling them, an official said on Tuesday. Both have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

Representative image/iStock

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested a man and woman, both aged 24, for allegedly hurling abuses at the driver and conductor of a civic-run bus and manhandling them, an official said on Tuesday. Both have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The incident took place between 00.20 hours and 00.40 hours on Monday when the bus was on its way from Mumbai's western suburb of Borivali to Thane city.

Near Teen Haath Naka in Thane, a car came in front of a bus run by the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT). Though the car was moving slowly, the person at the wheel did not give way to the bus despite repeated use of the horn by the latter's driver, the official said.

After some time, the driver of the car came in front of the TMT bus and did not let it proceed. A woman and a man, identified as Surushti Mohan Pawar and Omkar Subash Modak, respectively, entered the bus and hurled abuses at the driver and conductor.

The accused also manhandled the two TMT employees despite the bus driver telling them that they were holding up the passengers.

With the woman on board and screaming non-stop, the bus driver drove to the Naupada police station where cops placed her under arrest, he said.

A R Nikam, inspector (crime), said the man then followed the bus in the car and he too was arrested.

The two were presented before a court on Monday and were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, he added.

