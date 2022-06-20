Maharashtra: Nine members of family dead in Sangli; Police book 25 people, suspects money lending behind deaths

Speaking to mid-day.com, Superintendent of Police, Dikshit Gedam said, 'A case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC was registered against 25 people in the matter. The case is further under investigation'

Locals gather outside the house after nine members of a family allegedly committed suicide, at Mhaishal village, in Sangli. Pic/PTI

The Sangli police on Monday booked 25 people from the district in connection with the mass death of nine members of a single-family. The police have suspected an alleged 'suicide pact' in the matter. The bodies were found in two different houses in Sangli, a western Maharashtra district located over 350km from Mumbai.

Speaking to mid-day.com, Superintendent of Police, Dikshit Gedam said, "A case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC was registered against 25 people in the matte. The case is further being investigated."

The police said, following the recovery of the bodies from a house in Mhaisal in Sangli, a search operation led to a recovery of a suicide note by the police. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to identify the exact cause of death of the deceased.

Show full article