Maha: Basaveshwara statue in Latur won't be shifted for highway, say officials

Updated on: 22 April,2023 08:15 PM IST  |  Latur
Bhatambre and others began their agitation on April 19 to oppose the plan to displace the nearly three-decades-old sculpture of the revered figure

Maha: Basaveshwara statue in Latur won't be shifted for highway, say officials

Maha: Basaveshwara statue in Latur won't be shifted for highway, say officials
A bronze statue of 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara in Maharashtra's Latur city won't be shifted to make way for a national highway, the authorities said on Saturday.


As national highway and civic officials gave in writing that the 30-foot-tall statue won't be removed, local Congress leaders led by Dr Arvind Bhatambre ended their hunger strike.



Bhatambre and others began their agitation on April 19 to oppose the plan to displace the nearly three-decades-old sculpture of the revered figure and demanded that the alignment of the carriageway be changed.


Basaveshwara was a philosopher, social reformer and statesman who attempted to create a casteless society and fought against caste and religious discrimination. He spread social awareness through his poetry, popularly known as "Vachanaas".

