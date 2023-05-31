Breaking News
IIT Bombay suicide case: ‘Bombay chhodke jaake dikha, main wahan pahunch jaunga’
Despite state diktat, no FIR against illegal Thane schools
47,000 cases against motorists on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in six months
Mumbai: Soon, enter Khar to go to Bandra Terminus
Mumbai Coastal Road project nears completion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha being preferred by industries due to availability of good infrastructure says CM Shinde

Maha being preferred by industries due to availability of good infrastructure, says CM Shinde

Updated on: 31 May,2023 11:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In his speech on Tuesday night in Nerul after inaugurating various development projects undertaken by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Shinde also said the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will go a long way in helping farmers in the state

Maha being preferred by industries due to availability of good infrastructure, says CM Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Listen to this article
Maha being preferred by industries due to availability of good infrastructure, says CM Shinde
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the state is being preferred by many industries, including foreign ones, due to the availability of good infrastructure, skilled manpower and other facilities, reported PTI.


According to PTI, during his address in Nerul after inaugurating various development projects undertaken by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Shinde also said the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will go a long way in helping farmers in the state. He also said the biggest Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link project will bring the state capital closer to Navi Mumbai and Raigad, by reducing the travel time.


Indicating his government's decision taken to make Mumbai pothole-free, Shinde said this could have been done earlier also, "but now we have taken the decision for the concretisation of roads."


Without taking any names, he said, "They were talking of mohalla clinics on the lines of the ones in New Delhi, but we have gone ahead by coming up with the Vandaniya Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana, which is here to serve the needy citizens of Maharashtra."

"Maharashtra was being preferred by many industries, including foreign, on account of the availability of good infrastructure and other facilities including skilled man power," PTI quoted him as saying.

The CM said when the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was being constructed, many detractors questioned the need for it, but today one sees its utility and the immense benefit of it to the people.

The development of any city does not mean only construction of high rise buildings, but they should also have parks and libraries for citizens, he said, adding the good work done by the NMMC should be replicated across the state.

Shinde further said many major projects have been undertaken in the state, including development of Metro network in Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, etc.

Once this is completed, the problem of traffic jams will be solved. It will help reduce the travel time and pollution, he added.

"Our intentions are very clear, we are transparent and whatever decisions we take are in the interest of citizens. Rules and laws are not to be just preserved on paper, but should be for the benefit of citizens, which were are implementing," he said.

On the occasion, NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar gave details of various projects undertaken by the civic body and their status.

(With inputs from PTI)

Do you practice ecotourism?
news mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Eknath Shinde bharatiya janata party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK