RTO’s road safety campaign on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway targets licence violators and common offences, resulting in stringent penalties

RTO launched a rigorous six-month campaign on road safety on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on December 1, 2022

Listen to this article 47,000 cases against motorists on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in six months x 00:00

Starting on December 1, 2022, authorities launched a rigorous six-month campaign on road safety, particularly on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) took decisive action against various traffic violations, resulting in penalties for over 1,500 motorists caught driving on the expressway without a valid licence. This focused crackdown also targeted offences such as using mobile phones while behind the wheel and driving without permits, seatbelts or fitness certificates.

Between December 2022 and May 2023, the RTO registered a total of 1,566 cases of driving without a licence on the expressway. The number of cases varied each month, with 355 cases in January, 311 cases in February, 472 cases in March, 313 cases in April, and 115 cases in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to driving without a license, the RTO tackled various other offences during the six-month campaign. These included over-speeding (8,124 cases), lane cutting (7,287), driving without seatbelts (6,685), wrong-side parking (3,720), and using mobile phones while driving (742), among others. Overall, there were 47,332 registered cases encompassing these violations and other offences.

1,566

Cases of driving without a licence on the expressway