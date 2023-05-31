MSRDC installs crash barriers and reflectors along with height restrictor, which will prevent heavy vehicles from taking tricky ghat descent

A recently installed crash barrier on old Mumbai-Pune highway’s Bhor Ghat section near Khopoli, on Monday. Pic/Ranjeet Jadhav

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Bhor Ghat spot fixed x 00:00

To avoid a repeat of the accident on the Bhor Ghat section of the old Mumbai-Pune highway that claimed 13 lives and left 29 injured last month, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has installed crash barriers and reflectors on the stretch.



A metal gantry or height barrier has been installed to prevent heavy vehicles from using the road while traffic police are present at the spot 24x7. On Monday, when this correspondent travelled along the stretch, in Raigad district, he discovered that crash barriers, reflectors and a height barrier had been installed along Bhor Ghat from the Khandala Ghat section to Khopoli village.

The gantry or height barrier, which was recently set up by the MSRDC. Pic/Ranjeet Jadhav

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Inspector Shirish Pawar of the Khopoli police station said, “Following the accident, we gave certain suggestions to the MSRDC. They have implemented them on the ghat stretch. We have also deployed our staff near the height barrier to restrict vehicles from taking the wrong side.” In the early hours of April 15, a private bus ferrying members of the Goregaon-based Bajiprabhu Dhol Tasha Pathak was on its way back to Mumbai via the highway when the vehicle fell into a gorge.

After the bus accident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the spot and instructed MSRTC officials to immediately study the accident and take measures to prevent further such incidents. Certain black spots were then identified following which the MSRDC swung into action. Though the entry of heavy vehicles arriving from the direction of Khandala and heading towards Khopoli village had been restricted at Bhor Ghat, heavy vehicles were plying on the road.

April 15

Day the accident occurred