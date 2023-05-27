Tech on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi highway to protect motorists in mishaps

MSRDC installs impact attenuators or crash cushions on Shirdi-Bharvir stretch of the Samruddhi highway with the aim to reduce collision impact and minimise injuries

While the Shirdi-Bharvir stretch of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi highway near Nashik was opened on Friday, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has taken measures to prevent road accidents by installing impact attenuator technology on this stretch. According to officials from the MSRDC, this technology reduces the impact of accidents, thereby minimising serious injuries to motorists.

Impact attenuators, also known as highway impact attenuators or crash cushions, are devices designed to absorb the momentum and kinetic energy of colliding vehicles, thereby reducing the damage caused to other vehicles, drivers, or surrounding structures.

Sanjay Yadav, Joint Managing Director of the MSRDC, stated, “We are installing impact attenuator technology for the first time in India on the Shirdi-Bharvir stretch of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi highway. These devices have been installed near highway structures as a precautionary measure. If a speeding vehicle collides with these structures, the impact will be absorbed. A total of 245 impact attenuators have been installed between Shirdi and Bharvir.”

These impact attenuators have been installed both on the median and sides at various locations. An MSRDC official added, “Since the probability of collision is higher on the median side, the impact attenuators have been provided at interchange ramps, considering the likely locations of accidents.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the 80 km-long Shirdi-Bharvir section of the Samruddhi Expressway near Nashik, on Friday. Once this stretch is open, it is expected that the remaining section between Bharvir and Igatpuri will also be opened for traffic soon. The work on the final stretch between Igatpuri and Amane in Bhiwandi is more than 80 per cent complete, and the entire project is expected to be completed by December.

