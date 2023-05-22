Elevated portion of road, a cable-stayed bridge that is part of the connector, will be opened in Nov, making drive towards Andheri from SCLR smooth

An illustration of the bridge

Listen to this article Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on WEH x 00:00

Motorists travelling via the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) towards Andheri through the Western Express Highway (WEH) will be able to enjoy seamless travel without stopping at the signal. That’s because the elevated portion (it is part of the Vakola connector) of the road passing over WEH will be opened by November. The work on India’s first sharp curvature span with orthotropic steel deck supported by stayed cables over the WEH is nearing completion.



The under-construction elevated bridge is India’s first sharp curvature span with orthotropic steel deck supported by stayed cables

At present, vehicles going from SCLR towards Vakola junction via WEH get stuck in traffic jams near the junction due to the signal and the ongoing construction of the connector. “The work on MMRDA’s 215-mt long cable-stayed bridge is in progress across WEH. The bridge will complement east-west dynamic travel and provide faster connectivity to the airport and help decongest traffic. It should open in November to the public,” an MMRDA official said.

Also read: Mumbai: ‘No time now to ensure clean-till-bottom nullahs’

The bridge will also provide good connectivity from Vakola nullah to Panbai International school on WEH. The cable-stayed bridge on the SCLR will have a width of 10.5 metres and a carriage way of 7.5 meters width. The bridge will also provide faster connectivity towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Recently, MMRDA had opened the elevated portion of SCLR extension from Kapadia Nagar to the forensic laboratory, which is 1.906 km long with four lanes and the forensic laboratory to Vakola nullah elevated road portion, which is 1.125 km long with two lanes.

The road has proved to be a boon to motorists as it has helped resolve traffic congestion in BKC, CST Road and Hansbhugra Road. It has also helped improve connectivity from the EEH to WEH and doesn’t just help save fuel but also reduces traffic time by 45 minutes.