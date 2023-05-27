Mumbai: CIDCO to hand over land for Airoli-Kalwa railway project

A direct rail link between Navi Mumbai and Kalyan to decongest busy Thane station, enhance connectivity and reduce travel time

The direct rail link between Navi Mumbai and Kalyan to come up

The game-changing project of linking Navi Mumbai with the Kalyan mainline of CR, known as the Airoli-Kalwa project, has received a significant boost as CIDCO has agreed to hand over stretches of land to the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). This land is essential for the engineering work required for the project.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, stated, “CIDCO has resolved to allot 1,261.65 sqm of land at the villages of Kalva & Digha to the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. (MRVCL) for the Airoli-Kalwa double elevated railway corridor.”

MRVC officials have confirmed that they are actively working on the project. They also mentioned that there are approximately 1,067 households affected by the project who will need to make way for the rail link. Out of these, 924 tenements have been reserved by MMRDA for relief and rehabilitation.

The construction of the elevated link will enable direct trains from Vashi-Belapur to the Kalyan side. The rail flyover has been planned with a ballastless track, and there will be the construction of an elevated Kalwa station, including platforms, a booking office, connected foot underbridges, staircases, and related infrastructure. Providing this direct line connecting Airoli and Kalwa will not only decongest Thane junction but also reduce travel time for passengers commuting from Navi Mumbai to the MMR region towards Kalwa and beyond.

The tentative estimated cost of the railway line is '476 crore. The new line will run on an elevated section after Digha station and will pass through parts of Kalwa. The project is expected to alleviate congestion at Thane station and provide direct connectivity between the suburbs of Thane, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai.

Need for a corridor

Kalwa is an industrial and commercial hub located within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in the MMR region. The Kalwa railway station is situated on the Central Line of CR, between Thane and Kalyan, approximately 2 km from Thane station. Airoli, on the other hand, is a residential and commercial northern suburb of Navi Mumbai, located on the Thane-Navi Mumbai line of CR. Airoli railway station is situated 5.79 km from Thane.

In addition to being the second-largest corporation in terms of population (18.19 lakh in 2011) in the MMR, Thane Corporation is also a rail hub for the region, as it is at the intersection of the Central line and the Thane-Navi Mumbai line. An MRVC study highlighted that Thane station is the busiest railway station in India, handling 6,54,000 passengers daily and more than 1000 trains every day.

Currently, there is no direct rail connection between Kalwa and Airoli. Passengers have to change trains at Thane station. Introducing a rail link between these two cities would act as a bypass for Thane station and could significantly reduce its congestion.