Breaking News
Mumbai: Open spaces adoption policy to continue
Belarusian, 19, locked up, beaten and sexually abused by internet BF
Santacruz murder case: Did caretaker with criminal record get all-clear from cops?
Mumbai: Did slain leopard swim across creek?
Mumbai: Digging roads for utility could cost a bomb
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai CR WRs Dadar stations to become one cohesive unit

Mumbai: CR, WR’s Dadar stations to become one cohesive unit?

Updated on: 27 May,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

If plan is executed, platforms of both will have continuous numbering to dispel confusion

Mumbai: CR, WR’s Dadar stations to become one cohesive unit?

If the change happens, the Dadar station will have platform Nos. 1 to 15. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai: CR, WR’s Dadar stations to become one cohesive unit?
x
00:00

With a view to turning the Dadar stations of Central Railway and Western Railway into a single, streamlined unit to avoid confusion, the authorities in the city are contemplating having common and continuous platform numbering, starting from WR’s platform 1 in the west and ending at CR’s platform 8 in the extreme east.


WR has seven platforms starting from the west while CR has eight. “The idea is to make the numbering continuous from 1 to 15 so that newcomers and those confused about the platforms of both railways have clarity,” a rail official said.


The alteration may not affect the station numbering of WR, but changes are likely to be made starting with the numbering of CR stations, where its first platform will become platform eight and so on. CR officials confirmed the development and said the work was at a preliminary stage and a survey was being conducted after which the decision would be finalised.


Delhi Metro to run Mumbai’s first underground line

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Friday awarded the contract for the operation and maintenance of Mumbai’s first fully underground Metro corridor Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Aqua Line 3 to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The contract was awarded after an international competitive bidding process in which DMRC emerged as the lowest successful bidder. The period of the contract is ten years. The operations and maintenance contractor will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the line including management of the operation control centre (OCC), depot control centre (DCC), stations, running of trains, maintaining the trains and all the Metro systems infrastructure and ensuring the safety of passengers. They will be governed by key performance indicators to ensure clean, efficient and hustle-free services to Mumbaikars.

dadar mumbai metro delhi metro rail corporation mumbai metropolitan region development authority central railway indian railways mumbai railways western railway mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK