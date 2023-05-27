If plan is executed, platforms of both will have continuous numbering to dispel confusion

If the change happens, the Dadar station will have platform Nos. 1 to 15. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: CR, WR’s Dadar stations to become one cohesive unit? x 00:00

With a view to turning the Dadar stations of Central Railway and Western Railway into a single, streamlined unit to avoid confusion, the authorities in the city are contemplating having common and continuous platform numbering, starting from WR’s platform 1 in the west and ending at CR’s platform 8 in the extreme east.

WR has seven platforms starting from the west while CR has eight. “The idea is to make the numbering continuous from 1 to 15 so that newcomers and those confused about the platforms of both railways have clarity,” a rail official said.

The alteration may not affect the station numbering of WR, but changes are likely to be made starting with the numbering of CR stations, where its first platform will become platform eight and so on. CR officials confirmed the development and said the work was at a preliminary stage and a survey was being conducted after which the decision would be finalised.

