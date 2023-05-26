AC local train passengers grow but numbers still low

Experts say reducing fares further and procuring more AC trains could see numbers rise

The iconic Vande Bharat Express train on its first trial visit to Mumbai Central. Pic/Ashish Raje

AC local train passengers on Central Railway and Western Railway have been growing exponentially but are still low compared to the overall passenger count owing to the lack of more trains and other related factors. Passenger numbers have increased by 228 per cent on CR and 309 per cent on WR compared to May 2022. However, the daily average number of passengers using AC locals is still close to about 2 lakh, compared to the nearly 75 lakh passengers a day on the full suburban section. Western Railway has received a better response between the two railways.

These latest statistics gain importance in the context of the Ministry of Railways deciding to upgrade Mumbai local trains to classy Vande Metro trains. The procurement of 238 Vande Metro (suburban) trains under Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3 and 3A has been cleared.

"Between January and May 25, the WR AC local ferried 1.31 crore passengers, registering a revenue of Rs.60.25 crore. In May 2023 alone, with 26.49 lakh passengers and Rs.12.39 crore revenue, the daily average of passengers has been the highest so far at 1,10,374. If we compare this figure with the same period last year (1st-25th May), it was about 8.57 lakh passengers and 3.84 crore revenue, indicating a growth of 309 per cent in passengers and 323 per cent in revenue," said Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur.

"Between January and 25th May, the CR AC local ferried 71.33 lakh passengers, registering revenue of Rs.32.22 crore. In May alone, with 14.13 lakh passengers and Rs.6.66 crore revenue, the daily average of passengers has been the highest so far at 58,880. If we compare this figure with the same period last year (1st-25th May), it was about 6.17 lakh passengers and 2.83 crore revenue, indicating a growth of 228 per cent in passengers and 234 per cent in revenue," said Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Dr. Shivraj Manaspure.

"Travelling by AC local has also become more economical, especially after fare reductions a year ago. Additionally, we have facilitated first-class quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season ticket holders to travel in AC locals by paying the fare difference between first-class and AC quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season tickets for the entire period, regardless of the remaining days in the first-class season ticket," he added.

Ashok Datar, senior transport expert and chairman of Mumbai Environmental Social Network, said, "The numbers will not increase unless we substantially reduce fares further. I believe the railways should reconsider making a big investment in AC locals. It would be prudent to convert all fast trains to AC and use a separate track so that other trains are not affected. We should be cautious before converting the entire local train system to AC."

9 more brands of bottled water at CR stns

To meet the increasing demand for drinking water, especially during the summer season, Central Railway has approved nine more brands of bottled drinking water to be stocked and sold at railway stations and on trains. The permitted brands include Oxymore Aqua, Rococco, Health Plus, Gallons, Nimbus, Oxy Blue, Sun Rich, Elvish, and Eionita. These brands will be available alongside Rail Neer, the Indian Railways’ own brand of bottled drinking water produced at facilities in Mumbai and Bhusaval.

238

No of Vande Metro trains to be procured