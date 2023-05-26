Nine vistadomes get Rs 8.41 crore to Central Railway in six months

The vistadome coaches are on the iconic Deccan Queen, the Deccan Express, Madgaon Janashatabdi, Pragati Express Shatabdi Express and the prestigious Tejas Express

The glass-roofed vistadome coach

The classy, glass-roofed vistadome coaches in trains have attracted about 66,000 passengers in the past six months fetching a revenue of Rs 8.41 crore during November 2022 to April 2023.

“The nine vistadome coaches on Central Railway have received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the breathtaking views of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches with glass tops and wide windowpanes have proved to be a hit,” Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

The vistadome coaches are on the iconic Deccan Queen, the Deccan Express, Madgaon Janashatabdi, Pragati Express Shatabdi Express and the prestigious Tejas Express.

The Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express is the foremost with an occupancy of more than 100per cent i.e. 8256 passengers registering a revenue of Rs. 1.71 crore.

The Pune - Mumbai Pragati Express has registered an occupancy of more than 100per cent in Up direction i.e from Pune to Mumbai with revenue of Rs. 6.96 Crore.

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express with 98.8 per cent occupancy i.e. 15,564 passengers and a revenue of Rs.1.18 crores.

The vistadome coaches were first introduced on CR in Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. Due to the huge demand from the passengers, the second vistadome coach on Mumbai-Madgaon Route was attached to Tejas Express with effect from 15 September 2022.

The immense popularity of these coaches led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from 26 June 2021 and also considering the demand from the passengers, two more Vistadome coaches on Mumbai-Pune Route was attached to Deccan Queen from 15 August 2021 and in Pragati express with effect from 25 July 2022 as well as one Vistadome coach in Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express also with effect from 10 August 2022.

The Vistadome coaches, apart from having a glass roof top, has a number of other features like wide windowpanes, LED lights, Rotatable Seats and Pushback Chairs, electrically-operated Automatic Sliding Compartment Doors, wide side sliding doors for Divyangs, Toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc. Last but not the least, the viewing gallery.