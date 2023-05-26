Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is most favourite among passengers, says Central Railway

The data relating to Central Railway’s Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai-Solapur and Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat trains - show remarkable occupancy with top occupancy figures in May 2023

File Photo

With Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat leading the band, all three Vande Bharat trains by Central Railway seem to have been a great success with high occupancy levels this vacation.

The data relating to Central Railway’s Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai-Solapur, and Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat trains - show remarkable occupancy with top occupancy figures in May 2023.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said, “Central Railway presently runs three Vande Bharat trains viz. CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT, CSMT-Solapur-CSMT, and Nagpur-Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat trains. Passengers have shown an overwhelming response to these trains especially in the month of May-2023."

In the month of May-2023, while train no 22223 CSMT-Sainagar Vande Bharat registered an occupancy of 93 pc (The highest occupancy being 100.79 pc on 20.5.2023), return train no 22224 Sainagar- CSMT Vande Bharat registered an occupancy of 84 pc (The highest occupancy being 103.63 pc on 21.5.2023).

While train no 22225 CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat registered an occupancy of 119.45 pc (The highest occupancy being 133.06 pc on 12.5.2023), the return journey train no 22226 Solapur- CSMT Vande Bharat registered an occupancy of 125.23 pc (The highest occupancy being 151.24 pc on 02.5.2023).

Also, train no 20826 Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat registered an occupancy of 95.08 pc (The highest occupancy being 133.39 pc on 19.5.2023), while the return journey train no 20825 Bilaspur- Nagpur Vande Bharat registered an occupancy of 97.92 pc (The highest occupancy being 137.54 pc on 23.5.2023)

“The Vande Bharat Express class of trains offers a myriad of superior amenities providing passengers with aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features, including Kavach technology. All classes in the Vande Bharat train have been provided with reclining seats with an added feature of 180 degrees rotating seats. Every coach is equipped with 32” screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment,” the CPRO added.

Other features include divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handles with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided.

Finer heat ventilation and air conditioning control through a higher efficiency compressor, with an Ultra Violet (UV) lamp for the germ-free supply of air. Vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities, Better fire safety measures with Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in all electrical cubicles and toilets.

The Vande Bharat train -which has been manufactured indigenously at Integral Coach Factory, Perambur, Chennai - is a testimony to the capability of Indian engineers and a culmination of the Make in India initiative.