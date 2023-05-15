Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat soon, trials to begin on Tuesday

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be the fourth semi high-speed train from India's financial capital. Mumbai currently has three Vande Bharat trains: Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express trains

Vande Bharat train. File Pic

The much-awaited Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express is expected to run soon, route-proving trials of which will be conducted on Tuesday.

They are advanced trains that are capable of running at a maximum speed of 180 km/hour. It has aerodynamically designed coaches with automatic doors, onboard Wi-Fi, GPS-based passenger information system, bio-vacuum toilets, and improved seating arrangements for enhanced comfort. The train also has regenerative braking systems, which can save up to 30 percent of energy.

These are the first category of trains to ascend and descend the steepest ghats in India between Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nashik without any supporting rear engines.

The semi-high-speed train is a first-of-its-kind self-propelled train set with executive class coaches having revolving chairs which can rotate up to 180 degrees. Indian Railways has been working on a plan to operate 75 Vande Bharat trains by 2023 end across the country on prominent routes.