Breaking News
Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders meet deputy Speaker, demand disqualification of 16 MLAs
Manipur violence Assam Rifles rescues 96 people in air evacuation Ops
Mumbai reports 8 new cases of Covid-19, one death
Five hurt in clashes in Ahmednagar; 32 held, Internet services suspended
Pregnant woman dies of sunstroke after walking for 7 km in summer heat
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat soon trials to begin on Tuesday

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat soon, trials to begin on Tuesday

Updated on: 15 May,2023 10:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be the fourth semi high-speed train from India's financial capital. Mumbai currently has three Vande Bharat trains: Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express trains

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat soon, trials to begin on Tuesday

Vande Bharat train. File Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat soon, trials to begin on Tuesday
x
00:00

The much-awaited Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express is expected to run soon, route-proving trials of which will be conducted on Tuesday.


The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be the fourth semi high-speed train from India's financial capital. Mumbai currently has three Vande Bharat trains: Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express trains.



They are advanced trains that are capable of running at a maximum speed of 180 km/hour. It has aerodynamically designed coaches with automatic doors, onboard Wi-Fi, GPS-based passenger information system, bio-vacuum toilets, and improved seating arrangements for enhanced comfort. The train also has regenerative braking systems, which can save up to 30 percent of energy.


Also Read: Railways to get uniform signages at stations; Minister releases booklet

These are the first category of trains to ascend and descend the steepest ghats in India between Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nashik without any supporting rear engines.

The semi-high-speed train is a first-of-its-kind self-propelled train set with executive class coaches having revolving chairs which can rotate up to 180 degrees. Indian Railways has been working on a plan to operate 75 Vande Bharat trains by 2023 end across the country on prominent routes.

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
Vande Bharat Express mumbai goa India news indian railways

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK