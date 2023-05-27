Breaking News
Mumbai: Open spaces adoption policy to continue
Belarusian, 19, locked up, beaten and sexually abused by internet BF
Santacruz murder case: Did caretaker with criminal record get all-clear from cops?
Mumbai: Did slain leopard swim across creek?
Mumbai: Digging roads for utility could cost a bomb
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Titwala road widening boosts train punctuality

Thane: Titwala road widening boosts train punctuality

Updated on: 27 May,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Traffic decongestion at level crossing makes huge difference; retroreflectors also set up at spot

Thane: Titwala road widening boosts train punctuality

The widened road near Titwala railway station on Friday

Listen to this article
Thane: Titwala road widening boosts train punctuality
x
00:00

Increasing the width of a road at a level crossing near Titwala station is helping decongest traffic, which, in turn, is reducing the detention time of trains. Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said, “Level crossing gate 51 at Titwala was known for traffic jams and delays due to continuous traffic movement. This led to the detention of trains, which affected punctuality.”


He added, “A road overbridge at the site is being planned at a cost of Rs 50 crore and works are underway. But until then, to speed up train movement and avoid detention, we decided to widen the road there so more vehicles can pass smoothly and in a faster manner without much delay.”


According to Dr Manaspure, to ensure early clearance of road vehicles, the width of the road has been increased from the earlier seven metres to 9.5 metres. “In addition to this, road markings and retroreflectors have been put in place for better visibility at night. The height gauge of the gate has also been modified to increase its height and the gate boom has also been lengthened, in accordance with the increased width of the road,” he added.


The entire exercise will shave off a few minutes in travel time. The other major, busy level crossing at Diva is getting a road overbridge so that it can be closed permanently. Work is at an advanced stage with the launch of ten girders earlier this month and it will be completed soon.

central railway indian railways mumbai railways mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK