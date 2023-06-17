A bus stop in Mira Bhayander civic area in Maharashtra's Thane district has been named 'Bangladesh'.

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Maha: Bus stop in Mira Bhayander named 'Bangladesh' by civic body x 00:00

A bus stop in Mira Bhayander civic area in Maharashtra's Thane district has been named 'Bangladesh'.

The bus stop is located in Uttan Chowk in Bhayander West and has become the talking point among residents after a civic board was put up on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The locality houses refugees from West Bengal who came here in search of jobs and cheap accommodation years ago. The area was originally known as Indira Nagar but used to be called Bangladesh due to the presence of Bengalis," a resident said.

Also read: Navi Mumbai: Hindu group protests against CIDCO allotting land for mosque

Several residents have opposed the new name and said it would affect the identity of the locality.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.