Navi Mumbai: Hindu group protests against CIDCO allotting land for mosque

Updated on: 17 June,2023 08:09 PM IST  |  Thane
Several hundred persons on Saturday took part in a protest against allotment of land for a mosque in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Hindu group protests against CIDCO allotting land for mosque

Navi Mumbai: Hindu group protests against CIDCO allotting land for mosque
Several hundred persons on Saturday took part in a protest against allotment of land for a mosque in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.


Carrying flags under the banner of the 'Sakal Hindu Samaj' the protesters decried the move of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the planning authority for Navi Mumbai, a city in Thane district.


Rajendra Patil, one of the organisers, said the agitation would continue till the allotment is cancelled.


He said a petition is already in court against the allotment of land for a mosque.

