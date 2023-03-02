Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde dubs jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik anti national

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde dubs jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik 'anti-national'

Updated on: 02 March,2023 05:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Malik has been in jail since his arrest last year in a money-laundering case linked to the activities of Dawood Ibrahim and his aides

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde dubs jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik 'anti-national'

File photo


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday called jailed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Nawab Malik "anti-national" and refused to withdraw his remark made earlier against the Opposition.


He also said that if calling an anti-national person an anti-national is a crime, then he would do it 50 times.



Malik has been in jail since his arrest last year in a money-laundering case linked to the activities of Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.


Shinde was speaking in the state Legislative Council a day after Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve submitted a breach of privilege notice against him for allegedly referring to Opposition legislators as "anti-national".

On Sunday, on the eve of the Budget session of the state legislature, the opposition had boycotted the customary tea party hosted by the chief minister. Later, referring to the opposition's boycott, Shinde said it saved him from having tea with "anti-nationals". He had said it was good that the opposition did not turn up for the tea party as some of them have ties with terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

Also read: Boy spends two days with his dead mother's body thinking she is sleeping

Irked by his remark, the opposition submitted a breach of privilege notice against Shinde to the office of Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

Speaking on the issue, Shinde said in the Upper House, "The information received indicates that NCP leader and former cabinet minister Nawab Malik had illegally purchased land which was allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim, the main accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. Dawood not only killed people here but also supported terrorism against our country. How can anyone support people who are associated with him?"

"Malik is indeed an anti-national and I will not withdraw my comments," he said.

Shinde said, "If I have committed a crime of calling an anti-national person an anti-national, then I will repeat it 50 times. I never called Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar or Leader of Opposition in the Council Ambadas Danve as anti-nationals. However, they called our government anti-Maharashtra. How can we even tolerate it?"

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Eknath Shinde shiv sena nationalist congress party Nawab Malik dawood ibrahim

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK