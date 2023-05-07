Breaking News
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 22 per cent water
Mumbai: Desalination project still stuck in limbo
Mumbai Crime: Teenager loots jewellery store using plastic gun
Mumbai Crime: 53-year-old held for theft at Nalasopara station
Maharashtra: Take oil refinery to Gujarat, says Uddhav Thackeray
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt to send special plane to rescue Marathi students stranded in Manipur

Maharashtra govt to send special plane to rescue Marathi students stranded in Manipur

Updated on: 07 May,2023 12:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Maharashtra government is keeping a close eye on the situation in Manipur and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the stranded students, said a release

Maharashtra govt to send special plane to rescue Marathi students stranded in Manipur

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Photo

Listen to this article
Maharashtra govt to send special plane to rescue Marathi students stranded in Manipur
x
00:00

22 Marathi students who were stranded in Manipur due to the ongoing riots can now breathe a sigh of relief as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has announced that a special plane will be sent to rescue them. The Chief Minister also interacted with the students over the phone to assure them of all possible help.


Many students from Maharashtra are currently studying in prestigious institutes such as the National Institute of Technology (NIT) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Manipur. Tushar Awad and Vikas Sharma, two of the stranded students, were contacted by the Chief Minister himself, who promised to do everything in his power to ensure their safety and well-being.



The Chief Minister has also instructed the Chief Secretary of the state to contact his counterparts in Manipur, requesting them to take care of the safety of the stranded students. After discussing the situation with the students, the Chief Minister directed the state administration to make arrangements for a special plane to bring them back to Maharashtra.


Also read: Manipur violence: Life limps back to normalcy, curfew relaxed

The Maharashtra government is keeping a close eye on the situation in Manipur and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the stranded students, said a release. The special plane is expected to arrive soon in Manipur to rescue the students and bring them back to Maharashtra, it further said.

"The Chief Minister's prompt action in this matter has been appreciated by the parents and families of the stranded students. The Maharashtra government has once again demonstrated its commitment to the welfare of its citizens, even in the face of challenging situations," said the release.

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra Eknath Shinde manipur imphal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK