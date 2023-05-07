Maharashtra govt to send special plane to rescue Marathi students stranded in Manipur

The Maharashtra government is keeping a close eye on the situation in Manipur and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the stranded students, said a release

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Photo

22 Marathi students who were stranded in Manipur due to the ongoing riots can now breathe a sigh of relief as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has announced that a special plane will be sent to rescue them. The Chief Minister also interacted with the students over the phone to assure them of all possible help.

Many students from Maharashtra are currently studying in prestigious institutes such as the National Institute of Technology (NIT) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Manipur. Tushar Awad and Vikas Sharma, two of the stranded students, were contacted by the Chief Minister himself, who promised to do everything in his power to ensure their safety and well-being.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the Chief Secretary of the state to contact his counterparts in Manipur, requesting them to take care of the safety of the stranded students. After discussing the situation with the students, the Chief Minister directed the state administration to make arrangements for a special plane to bring them back to Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government is keeping a close eye on the situation in Manipur and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the stranded students, said a release. The special plane is expected to arrive soon in Manipur to rescue the students and bring them back to Maharashtra, it further said.

"The Chief Minister's prompt action in this matter has been appreciated by the parents and families of the stranded students. The Maharashtra government has once again demonstrated its commitment to the welfare of its citizens, even in the face of challenging situations," said the release.